Rain and a few storms turn more widespread starting later Friday

Spotty light rain showers remain possible this afternoon, but most of us will be dry under a cloudy sky. Highs should end up near or a little above 50. Showers gradually spread northward on Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. We should again see highs in the lower 50s.

Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday, and a few thunderstorms are also possible Saturday. Highs should be near 60. While the severe weather threat looks low, we'll watch it in case temperatures get warmer than expected. Rainfall amounts may be around a half-inch. The wind also is going to be fairly strong and gusty this weekend, sometimes gusting up around 40 mph.

Temperatures next week should be seasonable for the end of March into early April, mainly in the 50s.