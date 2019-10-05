Rain and a few rumbles of thunder to start off the weekend

We start off another weekend with rainy conditions, with occasional rumbles of thunder. Precipitation ends by this evening. Highs reach into the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday looks nicer, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low 60s, albeit breezy. Highs slowly warm back up into the upper 60s by midweek, before more rain moves in on Thursday, lingering into Friday. Then, even cooler air arrives by next weekend with highs struggling to reach 50 and lows into the 30s.