Rain & storms return tonight

Scattered storms redevelop going into the evening, mainly after 5 p.m. Some storms could be strong to severe. Hail and gusty winds are the main severe weather threats, and a couple brief tornadoes could also happen. Heavy rain will also be possible, and any downpours would lead to a risk of flash flooding. Storms will be out by early Saturday, if not sooner, followed by partial sunshine and highs near 80. Scattered storms are possible again late Saturday into Saturday night, mainly south of Highway 20. Local downpours are possible. We still have a chance of showers and storms Sunday, and they will be more likely on Memorial Day. That chance of rain finally wraps up on Tuesday, leaving us with drier weather Wednesday and Thursday. Highs should be in the 70s from Sunday onward.