Rain & storms likely tonight through tomorrow

We should have a break in the rain activity for a little while before scattered rain and thunderstorms return by the evening hours.

Rain and storms are likely throughout the overnight hours and may impact you Sunday morning. Some storms could be strong with the threat of heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain will become more scattered through the afternoon and evening. Make sure to keep your rain gear handy for any plans that you have.

Temperatures tonight drop into the upper 60s overnight and we will be cooler tomorrow. Highs in the upper 70s, low 80s through Eastern Iowa.

Dry work week ahead, with highs back at around average in the low 80s. Next best chance for rain after this weekend looks to be next Saturday.