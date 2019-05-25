Rain & storms likely overnight

We will continue to see some dry time the rest of the afternoon before scattered rain and storms move back into the forecast. Rain will be likely in the southeastern portions of Iowa throughout the overnight hours. Some could linger in to the morning hours of Sunday, but does look like we will have dry time again for the afternoon and most of Sunday evening.

Rain falls in Dubuque. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

If you have any plans for Memorial day, you may want to have indoor backup. Rain and storms look liekly throughout the day. Rain chances continue into Tuesday before seeing some dry time by the middle of the week. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 70s with low 70s most of the upcoming week.