Rain & dense fog likely the rest of the night

More rain is on the way for Eastern Iowa tonight and through the overnight hours. Because of the influx fo moisture, dense fog is possible for the rest of the night.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas along and south of I-80 but could be expanded northward this evening and fog will continue to move north. Fog will continue to stick around overnight through Sunday morning.

Moderate rainfall is likely this evening, with a few pockets of heavy rain possible. A thunderstorm with a rumble of thunder or a lightning strike is possible, but severe chances are extremely low. Rain will continue overnight and through the early morning hours Sunday.

Rainfall totals widespread look to be between 0.5-1.5", but locally higher totals are possible.

Temperatures stay steady through the overnight hours and will be at their warmest Sunday morning, before dropping through the day. We will start the day in the 50s and by Sunday evening, temperatures will have dropped into the 30s.

It could be breezy at times as well, with southwest winds between 10-20 mph.

We will see some break in precipitation on Sunday, but a few scattered showers are possible, which could transition to light snow showers Sunday night and into Monday.

Highs for the start of the week in the low 30s.