Railroad repairs to close Finkbine Commuter Drive in Iowa City on Tuesday

Emergency repairs to a rail crossing will close an important access road on the University of Iowa Campus on Tuesday, according to school officials.

Finkbine Commuter Drive will be closed at its crossing with the Iowa Interstate Railroad on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The crossing is located between Hawkins Drive and the Finkbine Commuter Lot.

Officials estimate the closure will last from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Both vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be blocked during the repairs. Some Cambus routes will be affected by the work, with route changes available on the University's website.

One of the rails at the crossing was damaged on February 11 which received a temporary repair. The actions on Monday will be a permanent fix.

School officials said that around 1,900 people park in the nearby Finkbine Commuter and Arena lots each day.