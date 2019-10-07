Raid leads to seizure of drugs, fake money, guns in southwest Wisconsin

Law enforcement conducted a raid on a private residence in a southwest Wisconsin township, seizing a variety of items and taking the homeowner into custody.

Kenneth Sandvick, 57, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of certain hallucinogenic/stimulant drugs, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

At around 9:46 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, the Tri-River Area Special Operations Team executed a search warrant they had obtained for Sandvick's home in Freeman township, which is generally located across the Mississippi River from Lansing, Iowa. The team is composed of staff from the Crawford County Sheriff's Department and the Prairie du Chien Police Department.

The raid led to the seizure of various items, according to law enforcement, including methamphetamine, ecstasy, paraphernalia related to meth, a weighing device, packaging supplies, counterfeit currency, and firearms.

Law enforcement are continuing their investigation.