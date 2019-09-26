Racist graffiti found at Dubuque park, third incident this year

A park in Dubuque is once again the site of some racist graffiti, and civil rights leaders are calling for conversations and actions.

Someone vandalized a pavilion at Eagle Point Park in Dubuque with racist graffiti. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

On September 21, the Dubuque Police Department responded to a report of racist graffiti at Eagle Point Park. It was found on a pavilion. This is the second time an incident like this happened, the other happening in April. There was also an incident at the Mines of Spain on August 29.

Anthony Allen, NAACP President, said, "it’s hurtful. You know it continues to be a terroristic act.”

Allen has been active with improving race relations in Dubuque for at least 30 years. He said it's hurtful to see things like this still happening.

"As a city, we began working hard on making sure we could irradicate these incidents. We haven’t irradiated them, but we’ve slowed them down," Allen said. "But in 2019, in 2018, it seems to be rising back up."

While Allen's reaction to these events is one of concern and hurt, Dubuque Human Rights Commissioner Miquel Jackson feels called to action.

“That just tells me that there’s a need for conversation around this," he said.

He believes the best avenue for discussion will be at the Race in the Heartland Conference. Jackson is the coordinator, and he hopes people will attend. He ensures it will be an inclusive event.

"We don’t just want to say, 'hey, people are bad for feeling how they feel about race,' but wanting to create an inclusive environment and an inclusive environment means that we’re going to include all different viewpoints," said Jackson.

Allen is helping to plan this conference, and he agrees it will be a great place for conversation, but hopefully only the beginning.

"Hopefully it ignites people within the heartland to begin actively discussing issues so we can eliminate these types of events," he said.

Both Jackson and Allen encourage people to attend the free public forum which will happen on October 19.

Allen said, "the forum itself will be Dubuque based. Hopefully, residents will come out and speak to the issues. We have good facilitators, good panelist, input into the city. So I think it’s good for a conversation.”