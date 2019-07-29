Racing and Gaming Commission to vote on sports betting rules Tuesday

People could start placing their first legal bets on sports as early as mid-August. But that's only if the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission passes new rules for sports gambling at its meeting Tuesday in West Des Moines.

Last year, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling made sports betting legal in all states. But each state had to come up with its own rules. Sports betting applies to college and professional sports as well as fantasy sports contests.

The commission is also scheduled to approve license applications for casinos wanting to get in on the action.

