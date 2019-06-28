'Race in the Heartland' conference in Dubuque will tackle diversity, equity issues

A group of people in Dubuque is planning a conference that will tackle race and equity issues, and it's in response to a racist incident.

In May of last year, someone found a letter in an Executive Management apartment building that was racist in nature. In part, it stated minorities would no longer be tolerated there. Police investigated the incident and found that building management did not post the letter. No charges were ever filed.

The Dubuque Human Rights Commission was troubled by that incident and set out to do something about it. Anthony Allen, Chair for the Human Rights Commission and the President of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP, and Miquel Jackson, Vice President of the Dubuque NAACP, are organizing a conference to tackle diversity and equity issues. Resources Unite, the City of Dubuque, and the McDonough Foundation have donated money.

It's called "Race in the Heartland: The Past in the Present." It will be a two-day event on October 18 and 19 that covers a wide range of topics.

"It's focused on diversity, equity, inclusion, and race as it relates to education, criminal justice, housing, and the workplace," Jackson explained.

Allen says this is a first-of-its-kind conference. It includes 15 breakout sessions and two keynote speakers. It's certified as continuing education for social workers through the Iowa Board of Social Work. Teachers will also be able to attend the conference for licensure renewal credits.

The conference is intended to give people the tools to make a change.

Allen said, "this is a proactive stance and hopefully those who attend will leave with a newfound effort to continue to discuss race."

"If we want to improve the community as far as inclusivity and equity, it not only has to come from the top down, but it has to come from the bottom up," Jackson said. "Then we can meet in the middle."

For information about registering and cost, visit the Race in the Heartland website.