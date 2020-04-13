RAGBRAI to decide on status of 2020 ride by April 20

Organizers of an annual bike ride that runs across the state of Iowa said they have been assessing the ability of this year's ride to occur due to concerns around the novel coronavirus.

RAGBRAI said that it has been in communication with towns along its 2020 route, sponsors, vendors, and its leadership team on a nearly daily basis, according to a statement published on its website. They intend to make a decision on whether the ride will occur by Monday, April 20, 2020.

The organizers said that their decision will be in the best interests of all parties involved in the ride.

RAGBRAI is scheduled to take place between July 19 until July 25.