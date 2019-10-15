RAGBRAI planners resign over Register's handling of Carson King, plan on starting new ride

Five members of the staff at RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, have submitted their resignations following the Des Moines Register’s handling of the story involving Iowa State football fan Carson King.

RAGBRAI 2019 (KCRG)

King, who held up a sign asking for beer money that appeared during a national broadcast ahead of the Iowa-Iowa State football game, raised more than $3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Anheuser-Busch’s and Venmo offered to match the money that King raised.

Anheuser-Busch announced it was cutting its ties with King after a Des Moines Register reporter found tweets that King had published eight years ago that were reportedly racially insensitive. King's fans came to his defense on social media, criticizing The Register’s reporting.

RAGBRAI announced it was going to donate $50,000 to King’s efforts. But both RAGBRAI and its parent company, The Des Moines Register, received fierce backlash.

RAGBRAI’s director TJ Juskiewicz said in statement Tuesday that he wanted to address complaints that the money was coming from RAGBRAI, not the Register. However, Register management told the director to stay quiet and that it would all blow over.

“I was effectively hushed and offered talking points to deal with a mess that had nothing to do with RAGBRAI! I can no longer be an effective leader when my principles are compromised by the leadership of Gannett/Des Moines Register,” Juskiewicz said.

In response, five employees who had worked annually to plan RAGBRAI submitted their resignations and are planning a new ride call “Iowa’s Ride,” which is booked from the same week as RAGBRAI. KCCI-TV reports sponsors from RAGBRAI will now be supporting the new ride.

Iowa’s Ride, planned for next July, will benefit the children’s hospital in Iowa City.