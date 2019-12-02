RAGBRAI hires new director

RAGBRAI has a new ride director after the resignation of its previous director.

Dieter Drake has 16 years of experience in competitive and non-competitive cycling events. He will move to Iowa from Colorado Springs, Colorado, with his family.

He will replace TJ Juskiewicz who was with RAGBRAI for 16 years. He left RAGBRAI to start Iowa's Ride, another bike ride across Iowa.

Juskiewicz says he and the entire former staff of RAGBRAI resigned in October because of how its parent company, the Des Moines Register, handled a story about Carson King. King held up a sign during the Cy-Hawk game in September, asking for beer money. The sign went viral and million came in which King donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Iowa's Ride is scheduled to start July 12th, going east to west. It will start in Dubuque.

RAGBRAI is set for July 19th.