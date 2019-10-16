RAGBRAI co-founder: "I don't see how the competition is going to work"

The surviving co-founder of RAGBRAI is sharing his thoughts as event organizers from the Des Moines Register split.

RAGBRAI's co-founder John Karras said he doesn't see a future for the bike ride after four of its staffers split with the Des Moines Register on Oct. 15. (KCCI)

Four staff members announced the split yesterday and said they created a new event called "Iowa's Ride," which will run at the same time as RAGBRAI. Registration is already open for "Iowa's Ride."

The Des Moines Register said RAGBRAI will continue with signups starting Nov. 15.

The split is in response to how the Register and parent company Gannett reported the story of Carson King. King gained national attention with a sign he held at the Cy-Hawk in Ames in September, asking for beer money.

He raised $3 million which he donated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The Register later faced criticism for it's article when they included tweets King posted as a teen he admits were racist.

In an interview with Des Moines station KCCI, RAGBRAI's co-founder said Tuesday's announcement came as a shock.

“I'm absolutely numb from it,” John Karras said.

Karras and the late Don Kaul helped to kick off the ride in 1973. He said he doesn't see a future for RAGBRAI.

“Well, I don't know how there can be,” he told KCCI. “I don't see how the competition's going to work.”

The creator of RAGBRAI's safety program said there could be a possibility for two rides.

KCCI reports Bike World, the RAGBRAI’s longest-tenured bike shop, said it will support whatever comes out.