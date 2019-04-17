Quiet evening by fire turns into chimney blaze for Cedar Rapids family

Angela Carver was spending a relaxing night with her family by a crackling fire, inside her home on the southeast side, Saturday. It was around 8:30 p.m. when she uploaded a picture of her fireplace to Facebook with the caption "Enjoying a quiet evening at home."

Around 30 minutes later, that tranquility went up in smoke.

"We discovered that light there," said Carver, pointing to a charred light fixture near the chimney's flue, "there was some white smoke starting to come out."

Checking outside, Carver's husband spotted the top of the chimney was glowing, red hot. The family called 911. Meanwhile, flames were quickly spreading through the top of the home, igniting the fluffy insulation above the ceiling.

Emergency crews arrived before the fire overtook the house, but firefighters had to rip apart the structure to douse the flames.

"It looks worse every time we come in," said Carver, surveying the interior damage of the home. "We kind of have to take a deep breath. We are wishing we hadn't had a fire that night."

The cause-- likely the chimney. The fire department telling the family there may have been a crack that allowed heat and or embers to escape into the insulation.

There were no reported injuries.

Though Carver's husband said he periodically checks the chimney to ensure its safety, the ordeal has fire officials reminding the public to always take extra precautions. Battalion Chief Brent Smith recommended regular inspections, at the very least.

"Having a professional and licensed chimney sweep do annual inspections of chimneys is very important," said Smith. "They're going to do a number of things-- they're going to have cameras and equipment that can go down and look for cracks, loose bricks, missing bricks."

The next step for the Carver family is getting their home repaired. The roof will likely have to be replaced. It could take months to before the home is again habitable.

Though the Carvers have insurance, there are a lot of costs that might not be covered.

To help, Farrell's Extreme Bodyshaping on Edgewood, where Carver works as a fitness trainer, is hosting a kickboxing fundraising class this Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

"We're doing the best we can," said Carver. "But-- we know that we need help."

The money aims to help the family get back on their feet and restore the home to the way it was-- with one exception, a different kind of fireplace.

"If we replace it, it won't be a wood burning stove," said Carver.