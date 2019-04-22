CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- A cold front continues its trek to the east tonight. Behind the storm system, dry and quiet conditions are found. For the most part, this is how the weather will stay this week with highs in the 60s and 70s. A second front moves through on Thursday but is also look primarily dry. More active weather kicks in this weekend. Stay tune for pinpoint timing on the weekend weather if you have outdoor plans. Have a great night!
Quieter work week weather ahead
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Mon 3:57 PM, Apr 22, 2019