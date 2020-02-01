Quiet weekend, snow system pushes in next week

Partly cloudy skies continue through the evening after a visit from the sun Saturday afternoon. Lows drop into the low 30s.

Very mild day Sunday with highs in the low 40s, with a mix of sun and clouds.

More clouds push in Monday, but we will be dry for caucus-goers. Highs in the mid-30s.

An unsettled pattern moves in Monday night through most of the workweek. The track of the low-pressure system will really determine how many days we could see the chance of snow this week. Snow looks likely on Tuesday with a few chances through Thursday.

A clipper system looks to arrive Friday, which could bring scattered flurries as well. Highs in the mid to upper 20s through the week, with next weekend looking dry at this point.