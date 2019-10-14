Quiet weather to start the week, blustery winds return soon

After a frosty start, we have a pleasantly cool day ahead of us. Highs will generally be in the middle to upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky. The wind will be much lighter today than the past couple of days, too.

Monday's weather will feature a light wind and mostly sunny sky.

There's a slight chance of a light shower after midnight tonight, leaving early Tuesday. We'll start tomorrow in the middle 40s, but stay in the 50s for highs as another bank of clouds heads our way. The wind is going to pick up by afternoon, gusting over 30 mph. Blustery winds hang around through Wednesday morning, and we'll have a mostly cloudy sky that holds highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

The end of the week looks good as a warming trend takes hold. Highs get back to the 50s Thursday with 60s Friday into the weekend. We are watching for a couple shower chances during that time, but right now, it does appear that a decent amount of the weekend ought to be dry.