Quiet weather the rest of the week means limited rain chances

We got much-needed rain, but our chances for more are looking pretty limited.

For the rest of Tuesday, we'll have a mostly sunny sky and highs in the middle 80s. We're back in the lower 60s tonight. Wednesday looks similar to Monday: most of the day will be partly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 80s, followed by a chance of storms late in the day into the night. This time, though, storms look more isolated, so widespread rain is not likely.

Temperatures cool off a little further to finish the week, dropping to near 80 with sunshine. The weekend looks quiet right now with lower 80s Saturday, warming a bit into the middle 80s Sunday. Monday may feature some rain again.