Quiet weather the next few days, Monday's snow chance brings in colder air

Even though today is quite a bit cooler than yesterday, it's still pretty good for early December. Highs in the middle to upper 30s are near or even a tad above normal, and we'll have lots of sunshine, too. You'll notice a breeze from the south this weekend, which will help put highs in the 40s. Saturday is the pick day of the weekend since it'll have lots of sunshine.

Clouds move in Sunday ahead of a weather system that will bring areas of light snow Monday. Even if you don't get snow, you'll definitely get the cold air afterward. Highs may stay in the teens both Tuesday and Wednesday and we'll have a couple nights in the single digits. There's a slight possibility the cold air could wring out a flurry Wednesday, but we're mainly watching later in the week for the next chance of snow.