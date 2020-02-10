CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Quiet weather stays with us through Tuesday. A partly cloudy sky with highs near 30 makes for a very seasonal February day. The next system affecting us with snow moves in later on Wednesday. It looks like accumulations will be on the light side with southeast Iowa favored for the highest total. Behind this system, arctic air moves in, but just for a short stay. By Valentine’s Day morning we are looks at a low of -9! Have a great night.
Quiet weather stays through Tuesday
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Mon 4:14 PM, Feb 10, 2020