Quiet weather remains in place

What a beautiful start to the week weather-wise! I hope you could take advantage of this nice weather by getting out in your yard for a period of time today. Overall we have a generally quiet week ahead. Highs stay in the 50s through Wednesday with lows in the 30s. Late Thursday and Friday provide our net rain chance to the area. So far these systems do not look like a big rain producer. Next week there are indicates for a more active pattern returning. Have a good night and stay healthy!