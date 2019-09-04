CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Another great night across eastern Iowa. The sky remains clear and with a light wind, lows drop into the lower 50s. Some patchy fog remains possible in the river valleys into the morning hours. Milder highs near 80 are expected with dew points climbing slightly for our Thursday. Dry conditions are expected to persist at the start of the weekend. The next widespread chance for showers will be early on Sunday. Have a great night!
Quiet weather in palce
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Wed 6:08 PM, Sep 04, 2019