Quiet weather continues

Expect quite conditions the rest of the evening, with temperatures in the 40s. Overnight, mostly clear skies with lows in the low 30s.

Another nice day ahead to end the weekend. Mostly sunny skies through your Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

Clouds will increase through the evening and a few scattered showers will be possible late. Scattered showers and storms are possible through the day on both Monday and Tuesday, but neither day will be a washout. Showers and storms look to be brief as they move through and won't be super widespread.

Highs on Monday in the upper 60s, and upper 70s for Wednesday.

Dry for the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs in the 60s on Wednesday and 50s through the weekend.

