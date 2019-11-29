Quiet weather ahead, after an active Thanksgiving week

After a very active Thanksgiving holiday, weather-wise, we are getting some nice quiet weather across Eastern Iowa. We dealt with 50 mph wind gusts, rain, sleet, clouds, and snow all within a few days. In our extended forecast, we are looking at temperatures around average and for the most part lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will be cool to start the week, in the low to mid-30s, but we are expecting quite a bit of sunshine that should help. After we get through Monday, temperatures the rest of the week hover in the upper 30s, low 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. This should be a nice week to get up any of those leftover outdoor holiday decorations or take a nice walk and enjoy it.