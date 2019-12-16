CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Partly cloudy conditions are likely to continue through our Tuesday with seasonably cool weather remaining in place through mid-week. Milder weather is ahead later this week as highs by Thursday top 40. This pattern remains in place through Christmas Eve meaning a green Christmas for us. Our next chance of any precipitation will hold off until at least Christmas Day. Have a great night!
Quiet weather ahead
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Mon 4:19 PM, Dec 16, 2019