Quiet weather ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Partly cloudy conditions are likely to continue through our Tuesday with seasonably cool weather remaining in place through mid-week.  Milder weather is ahead later this week as highs by Thursday top 40.  This pattern remains in place through Christmas Eve meaning a green Christmas for us.  Our next chance of any precipitation will hold off until at least Christmas Day.  Have a great night!

 