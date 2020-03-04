Quiet weather Wednesday, but gusty winds return soon

The general theme for the next several days is occasionally breezy weather with above-normal temperatures.

We have a mostly sunny sky again today and there's less wind for now. Highs reach the upper 40s. An isolated sprinkle is possible late tonight, mainly in northeastern Iowa.

The wind returns tomorrow and will be just as strong as yesterday. The wind picks up to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Our sky is partly cloudy, although an isolated shower could pop up in the afternoon. Highs again reach the upper 40s.

We'll stay in the middle 40s Friday under a mostly sunny sky, then temperatures take off this weekend. Highs hit 60 on Saturday and the mid-60s Sunday on a south breeze. Rain appears increasingly likely on Monday.