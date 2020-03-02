Quiet today, wind picks up tomorrow

Temperatures and wind are the main elements to focus on for the week ahead as precipitation chances remain very low. Regarding today, a bank of clouds will approach the area and slowly scatter out through the day, leaving us partly cloudy on average. Highs will be in the low-mid 40s for most areas.

Tomorrow, the wind will come up and could potentially gust as high as 35mph or so as a system passes to our north.

Tomorrow night, a weak warm front looks to return, giving us a small chance of snow especially over northern Iowa. Little or no accumulation is expected with this.

As that passes, look for more wind on Thursday and Friday. Our fourth nice weekend in a row is stacking up nicely with highs well above normal alongside breezy south winds.