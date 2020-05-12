Quiet today, look for rain later tomorrow

Plan on the sky to turn partly cloudy through the day with highs around 60. While clouds slowly stream in from the west, no precipitation is expected.

Tonight, those clouds will work to keep temperatures mainly in the low-mid 40s, so no frost is expected.

Tomorrow, plan on thickening clouds in the morning to give way to some showers and possibly a few thunderstorms later in the day. There is still a risk of heavy rain in the area tomorrow night and some spots may pick up over one inch. Due to recent dry weather, the ground will be able to drink this up just fine.

These showers and storms will probably linger into Thursday morning, then move east from there. We're still planning on a dry and quiet Friday.

Look for showers and storms to return to Iowa on Saturday.

