Quiet to start the week, more active later Tuesday into early Wednesday

The new week is starting with quiet weather, and a storm system Tuesday into Wednesday will bring mainly rain locally. For today, plan on a partly cloudy sky with highs on either side of 50. Clouds increase tonight as lows drop to around freezing.

Rain develops Tuesday, mainly after noon, and there may be a few storms in there, too. The only place where snow may mix in is in far northern Iowa. Highs rise into the 40s. Tuesday night, rain and a few storms continue while snow remains possible in far northern Iowa. Any lingering snow wraps up early Wednesday with amounts under a couple inches for nearly everybody. The big story Wednesday will be very strong winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

Another weather system may affect us on Thanksgiving, but a larger one that's mainly rain again hits at the end of the week.