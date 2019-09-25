Quiet the next couple days, more active weather returns Friday

A band of clouds is working across the state this afternoon, mainly north of about Interstate 80. North of there, there will be more gray than blue. Meanwhile, to the south, it'll be nearly full blue sky. In any case, plan on comfortable highs in lower 70s with lower mugginess than yesterday. Thursday will be a perfect fall day with sunshine, light wind, no humidity, and highs not far from 70.

Rain and a few thunderstorms will be likely across the region on Friday.

Our weather turns more active after that. Showers and storms are likely on Friday, and locally heavy rain is possible. Most of this should be winding down by evening, and only a few isolated showers may linger into Saturday. Occasional rain and storms return Sunday through Wednesday and that'll come with an increase in the mugginess again. We'll have highs mainly in the 70s those days, which really drop at the end of next week.