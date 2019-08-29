Quiet night ahead

The mugginess that built during the day drops overnight as a cold front continues its progression east. Friday is another transitions day between systems featuring quiet and comfortable weather. Later in the day, the clouds start to build once again as a system from the west drags moisture our way. Saturday features showers on and off through the day with dry weather for Sunday and Monday. After highs in the 60s on Saturday, 70s will be featured through the remainder of our Labor Day weekend. Have a great night!