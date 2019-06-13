CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Great weather stays in place as we move toward the end of the work week. Overnight high pressure slides to the east allowing a southern flow of air into the upper Midwest. This warm front could cause some isolated showers. The better rain chance comes our way Friday night and Saturday as showers and storms drift across the state. Warmer air arrives Saturday and sticks around for Dad’s day on Sunday. Have a super night!
Quiet night
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Thu 3:58 PM, Jun 13, 2019