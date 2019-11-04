Quiet next couple of days, but snow brushes the area Tuesday night

Chilly weather is still the weather theme, and we're also watching a quick-hitting system that will bring light snow to parts of the area. For today, plan on a mostly cloudy sky with some lucky peeks of sun trying to poke through every so often. Highs stay in the lower to middle 40s.

We'll start Tuesday in the 20s, with highs returning to about 40 as clouds gradually thicken again. An Alberta Clipper brushes northern Iowa with snow Tuesday night. Amounts should generally be around an inch or two over the northeastern corner of Iowa, with less than an inch south of Highway 20. In fact, it may be mostly light rain, if anything, in those areas. That system gets out early Wednesday with highs going back into the middle 40s.

The week ends with another push of cold air with highs only in the lower 30s. We'll have a brief jump into the 40s Saturday before more cold air blasts in early next week.