Quiet mid-week weather

Beautiful late April weather continues. After a mostly clear night tonight, plenty of sunshine stays with us for the middle of the week. After lows in the 40s, highs Wednesday reach 70. Thursday features a cold front sliding across the state. The best chance for any rain will be in the morning, mainly across northern Iowa. Friday looks good with more active weather ahead for the weekend. Showers and storms are likely Saturday with a slight chance remaining on Sunday. Have a great night.