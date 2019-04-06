Quiet evening, storms possible Sunday

We've had a fantastic Saturday with highs around 70 for the vast majority of the area. If you didn't have the windows open today, you'll have more chances in the coming days!

Early Sunday morning, scattered thunderstorms are still on track. While not everyone will see this activity, those who do could pick up a quick quarter to half inch of rainfall in a short time. No severe storms are expected. It appears we'll have another chance of storms later Sunday afternoon as well.

Monday continues to look mild and an afternoon in the 70s is a growing potential along with dry conditions. Just beyond this, a gradual cooldown is expected.

Our next system will arrive Wednesday into Thursday. While rain is the primary issue for us locally, we don't have to go too far to the north to run into snow. The track on this is key, and one we'll be watching as those days come closer.