Quiet evening, active pattern kicks in on Sunday

Our weather will largely remain quiet this evening, though an approaching system may generate some scattered storms after midnight. Should this occur, they'd be out early Sunday morning.

The next round is anticipated Sunday afternoon and night. Rainfall amounts with this should be light overall and mainly stay under one half inch.

Next week looks active as some showers remain possible on Monday. Tuesday, we're in-between systems with weak high pressure, though clouds will likely hold on tight.

From Tuesday night through Wednesday night, a soaking rain is looking more likely with rainfall amounts of 1-2" common. This may cause rises on area rivers and needs to be monitored through the week.

The weather continues to trend drier toward the end of the week with cloudy sky holding on. An early glance at Mother's Day weekend holds some hope for dry weather with highs mainly in the 60s.