Quiet end to the week, light precipitation possible Sunday

High pressure controls our weather today, which means it's going to be a quiet day. We'll have a mostly sunny sky and seasonably cool highs in the upper 30s to around 40. The wind will be light, too.

Clouds increase tonight, and Saturday will have more clouds than sunshine. Highs again top out in the upper 30s to around 40. That'll be the case Sunday, as well. We also have a chance of a rain/snow mix after midnight Saturday night going into Sunday morning. That should be out by early afternoon. Precipitation amounts look pretty light, but there may be a few slick roads early Sunday.

Highs are in the lower 40s the first half of next week before falling back to the 30s Thursday and Friday. The only precipitation chance after Sunday is Thursday as another rain/snow mix possibly affects the area.