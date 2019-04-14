Quiet early week weather

A nice quiet start to the work week ahead. Tonight’s partly cloudy sky remains in place through Monday as highs reach the upper 50s. Milder weather is ahead for both Tuesday and Wednesday as near 70-degree highs are expected. This, however, comes with more active weather as showers and storms build into the state. The best storm chance is Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll cool down for the end of the week with a nice rebound on Easter Sunday. Have a good night and a safe week.