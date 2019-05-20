Quiet but cool today, windier and wetter tomorrow

Northern Iowa is getting in on the sunshine this afternoon, but southern Iowa will keep quite a bit of cloudiness around. Highs climb to near 60 areawide.

Wind gusts on Tuesday will be as high as 40 mph from the east.

Showers gradually develop tonight as lows drop into the upper 40s. Tuesday will feel more like March than May with highs staying in the 50s. We're going to be stuck in thick clouds and a strong east wind. That wind will be blowing at 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts. The highest chance of rain looks to be in the morning, following by a break in the afternoon, then more showers and storms in the evening through about midnight.

Wednesday will still be breezy at times, but much warmer with highs well into the 70s. That'll come with some sunshine. Periods of rain and storms will be around Thursday through next Tuesday, but we will have dry time in there, too. Regardless, unwanted rain of one to three inches will be possible over the next week when you add it all up.