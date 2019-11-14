Quiet and cool end to the week

We're on the back edge of a large area of low clouds, but those will eventually move away. That'll happen soonest the farther west you are, while those closer to the Mississippi will have to wait longer. In any case, it'll be a chilly day with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We're back in the teens tonight under a mostly clear sky.

Friday's a quiet day with partial sunshine and highs in the middle 30s. We climb to around 40 this weekend, but sunshine will be in short supply. We may have a handful of light rain showers pass by Sunday, mainly in the morning.

Next week starts with highs close to 40, but cooler air in the 30s dives in for a few days at the end of the week. We'll watch for another small shower chance Tuesday followed by a potential rain/snow mix Thursday.