Quiet Wednesday, snow returns later on Thursday

Cold air continues across the area and after last night's quick shot of snow, there may be some patchy fog development as well in the very early morning hours. Slick spots are likely during the morning drive, especially the farther south you go. Watch especially for elevated surfaces.

Once the sun comes out and temperatures climb, virtually all the snow will melt by the end of the day. Plan on highs into the upper 30s and lower 40s again.

Looking ahead, our next system looks to move across the area later Thursday into Thursday night.

Latest trends have been to shift the snowband slightly farther north, enough so that much of the area may deal with additional accumulating snow. At this time, little or no accumulation is expected in Dubuque and Waterloo or anywhere north of that line. A trace to 2" may occur around Cedar Rapids. Higher amounts of 2-5" may occur along and south of Interstate 80, including the Iowa City area. This should largely be wrapped up by early Friday morning.

This snow doesn't change the warmup for the weekend as upper 50s to lower 60s are still expected at that point.

