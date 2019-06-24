CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- A clearing sky continues giving us a quiet and dry night. Tuesday starts dry, but there is a chance for some storm activity later in the day. The position of the cold front means everything as to where the storms develop. Right now it looks like the highest storm chance will be southern Iowa into northern Missouri. After a sunny and seasonable Wednesday, shower and storms chances, along with higher heat and humidity begin a return visit to Iowa. Have a super night!
Warmer weather ahead
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Mon 5:07 PM, Jun 24, 2019