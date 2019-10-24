Quiet Night

Quiet October weather ahead through the weekend. Highs stay in the 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s, not unusual for this time of the month. A gradual trend toward colder weather began earlier this week and continues through next week. Highs fall into the 40s on Monday and Tuesday with 30-degree highs ahead Wednesday and Thursday. This means Halloween is likely a bone-chilling day. Watch also for some san/rain showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a great night.