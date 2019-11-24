Quiet Monday, rain and snow likely on Tuesday

Weather over the next 24 hours going to stay very quiet. Overnight, temperatures drop to near freezing with partly cloudy skies. A mild start to the week with highs in the upper 40s, low 50s.

A storm system will be pushing through the area on Tuesday that will be bringing rain and snow to Eastern Iowa. Snow is likely in our northwest zone and could be heavy at times. Otherwise, the rest of the area would most likely see minor accumulation with a lot of rain mixed in. Areas could see up to a half an inch of rainfall from this system.

As it is pushing through, winds will be picking up from the northwest sustaining anywhere from 25-35 mph, gusting up to 50 mph. Windy conditions continue through the day on Wednesday, before dying down Wednesday night.

Wednesday afternoon and evening look dry. Highs on Tuesday in the low 40s, upper 30s for Wednesday.

For the most part, Thanksgiving looks dry for now, but a small chance of a rain/snow mix exists. Highs in the mid-30s.

Another system looks to push in towards the end of the week that will bring another round of a rain/snow mix through the weekend.