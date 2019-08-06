Quiet night ahead

The mostly clear sky tonight brings us a nice start to our Wednesday. Ahead of a cold front tomorrow the mercury rises into the middle to upper 80s with mugginess in the air. As the front drops through the state, a few isolated storms develop. The storms will not be nearly as widespread as Monday night, in fact, most of us will stay dry. Cooler and more comfortable air is with us behind this system through the end of the week. Have a great night!