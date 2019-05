Police issued an Operation Quickfind for a missing 13-year-old girl in Cedar Rapids.

Chacidee Yates was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of 10th Street SE.

Yates is 5' 3", 160 lbs. with pink and green streaks in her hair and a pierced left nostril.

She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and white gym shorts.

f you see her, contact Cedar Rapids police.