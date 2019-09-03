Quick shower or storm possible today, less humid soon

A cold front will bring some changes to our weather this afternoon. A handful of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will pass through in the first part of the afternoon. These should not be strong or severe, and there won't be huge downpours, but it'll be enough to stop outdoor plans for a while. The mugginess will gradually come down as afternoon turns to evening. Plan on highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Many of the showers and few storms will be past the area by later Tuesday afternoon.

Tomorrow morning will feel much more refreshing as we start in the lower 50s. Wednesday will have low humidity and comfortable highs in the lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday and Friday look nice, too, with upper 70s and partial sunshine.

The weekend is cloudier with a chance of showers Sunday. It'll be a little coolish with highs near 70 Saturday and upper 60s Sunday. Next week looks a little warmer, though, with highs climbing back further into the 70s.