Quick-moving system may bring light snow Tuesday night

The cold air has settled in, but only for a couple of days. Highs today will be stuck in the teens to lower 20s, but it'll feel colder thanks to a bit of a northwest wind. We'll have sunshine this afternoon but it won't help warm us up much.

A weak system brings a chance of light snow after midnight, wrapping up early Wednesday. Accumulations will be under an inch, but there may be a coating on some of the roads for the Wednesday morning drive. The sky quickly clears out but we'll still be cold with highs on either side of 20 degrees.

We're back in the 30s Thursday and Friday, at least. Northern Iowa may get brushed by light snow Thursday, but the better chance for more of us comes on Saturday.